Bournemouth have announced that former Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has joined their coaching staff as the club’s senior first team coach.

The news comes after former-first team coach Graeme Jones joined Premier League side Newcastle United in a similar role.

The vacant position has since been filled by Woodgate who left Middlesbrough at the end of last season, only to be immediately replaced by Neil Warnock, who still remains at the helm.

Prior to his managerial role at Boro, Woodgate was assistant manager to both Steve Agnew and his predecessor Tony Pulis. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge to undertake such a role at the Vitality Stadium, having played at the highest level throughout his illustrious playing career.

It didn’t necessarily go to plan for Woodgate as Middlesbrough boss, as his side were the lowest scorers in the division and were nearing the drop zone before Warnock took the reigns. He had promised a passing and pressing style of playing, but Boro fans were found wanting.

The 41-year-old will have learned from his mistakes at his hometown club and will be hoping to have more of an impact in his new role at Bournemouth.

Woodgate has only signed a deal to keep him at the club for the remainder of the season. He is expected to be on the bench to help Cherries manager Jason Tindall on Tuesday evening as Bournemouth take on Sheffield Wednesday at home in the Championship.

The club will be hoping to get back on track after a string of poor results, having won just one of their previous seven league games.