Fulham are eyeing a last-gasp deal to sign Bournemouth attacker Josh King, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Cottagers could look to sharpen their attacking options by luring him to Craven Cottage before the end of the transfer window.

King, who is 29 years old, has been linked with Southampton today, as per the Daily Mirror (live transfer blog, 7:57), but could now be on his way to a fellow Premier League side.

The Norway international has made 14 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions this season and has scored three goals.

King is out of contract at the end of the season and his long-term future with the promotion hopefuls remains to be up in the air.

King joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years. Eyebrows were raised when he stayed with Jason Tindall’s side after their relegation last season but he has stuck around for the first half of their Championship campaign.

He has previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers but could be joining Fulham this evening.

Scott Parker’s side are battling relegation in the Premier League and could throw King a top flight lifeline before the window slams shut.

Will Fulham get King?