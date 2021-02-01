Nathaniel Chalobah had been heavily linked with a move to the midlands to join Leicester City, but the move is now ‘unlikely’ to happen, as per a report by Watford correspondent for The Athletic Adam Leventhal.

#WatfordFC #LCFC #NUFC transfer update Understand with QPR game getting so close (7:45KO) Watford unlikely to let Chalobah leave. Leicester pushing for loan, but Watford want replacement & not set to get M Longstaff until Newcastle get player they need.@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) February 1, 2021

Matty Longstaff was identified as a potential replacement, should Chalobah leave, but with that deal being in a race against time Chairman Gino Pozzo is in no rush to let the 26-year-old midfielder go.

Brendan Rodgers had targeted a former player from his early years in charge of Chelsea’s academy in Nathaniel Chalobah to join The Foxes before the transfer window shuts, but with Watford playing tonight and The Hornets failing to find a replacement, a deal appears to be off the table.

With the fixture list so heavily congested, the Northern Irish manager who had an unsuccessful spell at Watford as a manager in 2008, is looking for some depth in midfield following confirmation that Denis Praet will miss three months of the season due to a hamstring picked up in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Chalobah burst onto the scene with Watford under Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola at just 17-years-old, where he played 38 times in the league, scoring five goals including a rocket at the King Power Stadium which Leicester fans will remember.

Watford missed out on promotion, losing in the play-off final, beating Leicester on their way to get there in a game which included ‘that’ Troy Deeney goal.

Following heartbreak at Wembley, the youngster then had unsuccessful loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli before making a handful of appearances for Chelsea in a title-winning season for The Blues.

Watford signed the 22-year-old permanently in the summer of 2017 and after an initial bright start, an ACL halted his career in Hertfordshire.

Going onto play 62 times for Watford domestically, sneaking an England appearance in that time as well, Nathaniel Chalobah has been a valued member of the Watford first-team over the years and the club still believe in the England international to be successful in Hertfordshire.