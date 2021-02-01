Reading are ‘close’ to signing Diego Rossi from Los Angeles FC, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Royals are looking to tie up an ambitious move for the attacker before the transfer window shuts at 11pm.

Rossi, who is 22 years old, has stood out in Major League Soccer over the past couple of years and is set to be rewarded with a move to the Championship.

The ex-Uruguay youth international joined LAFC in 2018 from Penarol and has since been impressive under former Swansea City boss Bob Bradley in America.

He has scored 53 goals in 102 games for the LA-based side and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in England.

Rossi linked up with LAFC ahead of their first ever MLS season having previously played in his native Uruguay. He has turned out to be an impressive signing but they are poised to lose him today.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic will know all about Rossi from locking horns with him as manager of Chicago Fire in MLS and wants to sign him for the Royals tonight.

They are currently 5th in the league table and are seven points inside the top six and three points off the automatic promotion places.

