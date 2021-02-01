According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Derby County are interested in sealing a deadline day loan move for Manchester City attacking-midfielder Patrick Roberts.

Roberts is currently on loan at fellow-Championship side Middlesbrough, but he has been limited to mostly substitute appearances this campaign.

It is understood that Middlesbrough would allow Roberts to leave the club if they signed a replacement. Now with the recent arrival of Everton’s Yannick Bolasie, the Man City man could depart before tonight’s deadline with Derby County the front-runners to secure a deal.

Roberts spent the latter half of last season also on loan at Middlesbrough under Neil Warnock and impressed the veteran boss enough to want to sign him again last summer. However, it hasn’t quite gone to plan.

The winger has been used sporadically due to the competition for places in the squad. At Boro he has been competing with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Marvin Johnson, Duncan Watmore, Djed Spence, Hayden Coulson, Marcus Browne and now Yannick Bolasie.

He has played just nine times in the league so far this season, five of which have come as a substitute. In the four games he has started for the club, he has been subbed off in the second half, meaning he is yet to play a full 90-minutes.

The 23-year old is wanted by Wayne Rooney at Derby County, as the Rams boss hopes to add another couple of attacking players to their ranks before the window slams shut at 11pm this evening.