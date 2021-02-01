Colchester United have secured the signing of striker Frank Nouble on loan from Plymouth Argyle, as well as a permanent move for midfielder Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu from Charlton Athletic.

Both are former U’s players, with Nouble spending two seasons in Essex before being released at the end of last season.

Sarpong-Wiredu has spent less time at Colchester, having made just the 10 appearances for the club in a loan spell in 2019.

While Nouble will only be with the League Two side until the end of the season, Sarpong-Wiredu has signed a contract that will run until the summer of 2022.

READ: Ipswich Town secure Tottenham Hotspur man after Millwall spell cut short

Colchester head coach Steve Ball expressed his delight at securing the services of both players, having been assistant boss under John McGreal when both played previously for the club.

Ball told the official club website: “We all know what Frank can bring to the table, both on and off the pitch, and we’re pleased that he’ll be with us for the next few months.

“He adds that something different to our forward options and will be keen I’m sure to hit the ground running as soon as he steps foot on the pitch and the training ground.”

On Sarpong-Wiredu, Ball said: “It’s great to get Brendan over the line ahead of the run of games we have now.

“He is a superb athlete with a strong engine, and his qualities as a footballer will benefit us without a doubt.

“He’s still at a great age for development, but we already know he can perform in a number of positions across midfield and defence.”

Nouble, 29, has played for no fewer than 14 clubs in a nomadic career which began, after progress through the youth ranks at Chelsea, with West Ham United.

He had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion, Swindon Town, Swansea City, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic and Gillingham before making his first professional move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012.

READ: Leyton Orient swoop for League Two rivals’ top scorer on loan

He left after just one season for Ipswich Town but then joined Coventry City, first on loan and then permanently, before a brief move to China in 2015.

The following year Nouble was back in England with the Gills, and also had a spell with Southend United before joining Newport County.

His 10 goals for the Exiles in 2017-18 led to a move to Colchester, where he has played the most appearances and scored the most goals in his career having struck 14 times in 92 matches.

He has scored twice in 31 games in the first half of this season for Plymouth, who currently lie in 13th place in League One.

In contrast to Nouble’s journeyed career, Sarpong-Wiredu is making his first permanent move in returning to Colchester, having made six senior appearances for the Addicks.