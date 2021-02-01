Middlesbrough’s recent interest in Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou looks to have hit a standstill.

There were rumours suggesting Britt Assomabalonga could move in the opposite direction, however both forwards now look to be staying at their respected clubs.

According to Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor, the Robins are said to have cooled their interest in Middlesbrough’s Britt, with the DR Congo international expected to remain a Boro player this transfer window.

Diedhiou is also expected to stay and fight for his place up front at Ashton Gate between now and the end of the season.

#BristolCity transfers update: no interest in Britt Assombalonga and as mentioned earlier, expecting Fam to stay today. Nothing in those Arter links either. The Robins may possibly bring in one player today – a left-back – but only if they can get the right man in. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 1, 2021

Both Diedhiou and Assombalonga have been used in rotation so far this current campaign. The former has played 23 times in the Championship, scoring six goals, however 15 of those appearances have been off the bench.

The latter has been in direct competition with the likes of Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore under boss Neil Warnock this season and has seen his playing time also limited. The Middlesbrough captain has played 24 times and has scored five goals, coming on as a substitute in eight of those games.

The new signing of Yannick Bolasie, who made his Boro debut up front at Norwich City last weekend, meant it could have spelled the end for Assombalonga’s Middlesbrough career. However, he now looks to be staying put in the hope of getting the club into the play-off places.

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has previously expressed his desire for Diedhiou to sign a new contract at the club and with his current deal due to run out in June, it looks increasingly likely Holden will get his wish.