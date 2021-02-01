Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott on loan until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has had his loan spell at Championship side Millwall brought to an end.

Parrott was set to spend the whole season at the Den but he failed to score a single goal in 14 appearances with the Lions.

Spurs recalled Parrott to find him a new club for the rest of the campaign, and he will now see it out with Paul Lambert’s Ipswich.

READ: Middlesbrough in talks with Fulham over loan move for Aboubakar Kamara

“I’m really happy to be here,” the forward told iFollow Ipswich. “There are some good players here and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season.

“It was great to get out for my first training session this morning and the lads gave me a really nice welcome.

“I love a challenge and I want to be part of something. I’m excited to get going and I want to score some goals for this club.”

Parrott joined Tottenham in 2017 and came into the first team highly regarded, but he has so far only made four appearances for the White Hart Lane club.

He is yet to score in his professional career, with the Millwall loan his first spell away and first opportunity for regular game time.

Despite his inexperience in club football, his regular goalscoring for the Irish youth sides has brought two caps for the national team.

Parrott is the third player that Lambert has brought to Ipswich in the January transfer window, with all so far coming in on loan.

They have also brought winger Luke Thomas to Portman Road from Barnsley, as well as Preston North End attacking midfielder Josh Harrop.

READ: Leyton Orient swoop for League Two rivals’ top scorer on loan

The Tractor Boys have been in apparent freefall in League One, currently placed in 11th place in the table having taken only four points from their past five matches

Only seven clubs in the whole division have scored fewer goals than them this season, and they will hope that Parrott can provide a solution to those problems in front of goal.

As for Millwall, the move brings to an end a difficult spell in which Parrott struggled to contribute in what has been a tough season for the Lions, who are currently in 16th place in the Championship.