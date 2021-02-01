Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has handed in a transfer request after Birmingham City’s failed £3million bid for the 23-year-old.

Scottish Sun reporter Robert Grieve claims that Nisbet has handed in a transfer request at Hibernian.

Birmingham City saw a £3million bid rejected form the Scottish club yesterday and with no sign of Birmingham coming back, Nisbet has made his wishes clear:

Hibs have received a transfer request from striker Kevin Nisbet. Move comes after they rejected an offer of around £3million from Birmingham City @scotsunsport — Robert Grieve (@robert_grieve) February 1, 2021

Nisbet could be the second Scottish Premiership striker to join Birmingham City this month – Sam Cosgrove completed his move form Aberdeen yesterday.

Nisbet though looks a real prospect and Birmingham City fans are desperate to see his transfer go through. He’s netted 11 goals in 23 Scottish Premiership appearance this season, having score 18 in the league for Dunfermline last time round.

Now looking to be on the move again, Nisbet and Charming City look to be working hard to make the move happen today, with the 11pm deadline now rapidly approaching.

Aitor Karanka has struggled in his first season at Birmingham City. His side have been goal-shy having netted just 19 goals in 26 Championship outings, fining themselves in 20th-place of the table.

Strikers Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan have just five Championship goals between them this season. Attacking reinforcements would’ve been high on Karanka’s January agenda and in the final 48 hours, he could complete a double swoop.

Cosgrove having signed will be raring to go and Nisbet looks desperate to join him. With only several hours of the window remaining, both Hibernian and Birmingham City will be doing the back-and-forth in hopes of securing a deal.

Whether Hibernian will continue to play hardball though remains to be seen.