Wycombe Wanderers are set to re-sign Nnamdi Ofoborh, as per The Athletic journalist Jordan Campbell on Twitter (See tweet below).

Nnamdi Ofoborh is finalising a loan move to Wycombe Wanderers until the end of the season. The Bournemouth midfielder will join Rangers in the summer when his pre-contract kicks in but for now he is returning to where spent last season on loan. — Jordan Campbell (@JordanC1107) February 1, 2021

The Chairboys are finalising a deal to bring him back on loan until the end of the season.

Ofoborh, who is 21 years old, will then link up with Rangers having penned a pre-contract agreement with Steven Gerrard’s side.

The midfielder’s deal with Bournemouth expires at the end of this season and his future lies away from the Cherries.

Ofoborh has been a target for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic, as reported by Football Insider, but is heading back to Adams Park. Rotherham United and Portsmouth were also credited with an interest so he hasn’t been short of options.

He spent last term on loan at Wycombe and played a key part in their promotion to the Championship under Gareth Ainsworth, starting in their Play-Off final win over Oxford United at Wembley.

The youngster is now closing in on a return to try and help them stay up in the second tier. They are currently sat in 24th place in the league table and are 10 points from safety. However, Ofoborh’s return would give them more depth and options in midfield for the remainder of the campaign.

