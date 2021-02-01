Middlesbrough are weighing up a last minute loan move for Fulham attacker Aboubakar Kamara, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Neil Warnock has been desperate to bring a striker into Middlesbrough this month. Britt Assombalonga hasn’t hit the heights of previous seasons and Warnock knows he needs to add more goals if he’s to secure a place in the play-offs come May.

Now, Football insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims that Middlesbrough are ‘in talks’ with Fulham over a potential loan deal. He tweeted earlier today:

Middlesbrough are in talks with Fulham over a loan deal for Aboubakar Kamara. #Boro #ffc #DeadlineDay — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 1, 2021

Kamara, 25, has featured 11 times in the Premier League this season, failing to score. He managed four goals in 28 Championship appearances as he proved a useful player in his side’s promotion to the Premier League.

Versatile, Kamara was utilised on the wings as well as a lone striker under Parker, scoring some important goals throughout the season.

Now though, he’s started to fall further down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and he could be about to join Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

Having guided the club to Championship safety last time round, Warnock is now eyeing a fourth promotion into the Premier League. His Boro side sit in 7th-place of the table – two points behind Bournemouth in 6th despite a dip in form.

Middlesbrough have won just one of their last five in the Championship, having scored just once in those five outings.

A striker was always going to be high on Warnock’s agenda today and he could be about to Kamara – the powerful Frenchman is a typical Warnock striker and given his situation at Fulham, the club may even be considering a loan with a view to buy at the end of the season.