Leyton Orient have signed striker Tristan Abrahams on loan from League Two rivals Newport County until the end of the season.

It will be a third spell at Brisbane Road for the 22-year-old, who returns to the club where he began his professional career.

Abrahams has been at Newport since the summer of 2019, scoring 18 goals in 74 appearances for the Exiles.

His eight goals so far this season make him the Exiles’ top scorer, but he will now return to the club where it all began.

Abrahams told Orient’s official club website: “I’m buzzing. I’m so happy to be back, this is my home.

“I know a lot of the boys here. When you move mid-season, you want to hit the ground running; coming back here I know a lot of the people, staff and the philosophy of the club. It was an easy decision to come back.”

He made his debut for Orient in March 2017 and scored two goals in nine appearances before being snapped up by Norwich City, but he failed to make an appearance for the first team while at the Canaries.

Abrahams had a loan spell at Orient, without playing, and also spent time at Exeter City and Yeovil Town before his release paved the way for a move to Wales.

He is Leyton Orient’s fourth signing of the January transfer window, following a loan move for Nick Freeman and permanent deals for Dan Kemp and Adam Thompson.

Midfielder Freeman has joined until the end of the season from Championship outfit Wycombe Wanderers.

Kemp, primarily a winger, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club after joining from West Ham United.

And on Saturday they were joined by centre-back Thompson, who was allowed to leave Rotherham United to sign with Orient until the summer of 2022.

Ross Embleton’s side are currently pushing for a play-off spot in League Two, with four points separating them in 10th from the top seven.

After starting the new year with back-to-back victories, they have lost their last two matches, against Forest Green Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, without scoring a goal.

Newport are currently the team occupying that final spot in the play-offs, having slipped down from top of the table to seventh with an eight-match winless run.