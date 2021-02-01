According to The Athletic, Bournemouth and Southampton are in ‘last-minute negotiations’ over a potential swap deal between Josh King and Shane Long.

Former Manchester United man Josh King has been heavily linked with a move away from Dean Court this month. Ever since the Cherries relegation, speculation has linked the striker with a move back to the Premier League.

That has been no different this month, with West Ham and Fulham both said keen on the striker.

Now, it has been claimed the striker could be set to leave but stay on the south coast, with another striker coming in the opposite direction.

The Athletic has claimed talks between Bournemouth and Southampton are ongoing over a potential swap deal. While King would move to St Mary’s, Republic of Ireland international Shane Long would be moving in the other direction.

The 34-year-old has struggled for game time under Ralph Hassenhutl this season and could leave before the window closes.

Long has started just once in the Premier League, making 10 appearances off the bench. A swap deal would bring an end to his six and a half years with Southampton, returning to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

King has been with Bournemouth since the summer of 2015, featuring 184 times for the Cherries. In the process, the Norway international has netted 53 goals and laid on 19 assists but has been unable to nail down a spot in Jason Tindall’s side this season.

With 'last-minute negotiations' underway, it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can strike an agreement.

