Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of full-back Harry Pickering from League One side Crewe Alexandra.

The Championship outfit have secured the highly-rated defender on a four-and-a-half-year contract, although the 22-year-old will spend the rest of the season back on loan at Gresty Road.

Pickering is just the latest in a long line of talents to come through the academy at Crewe and secure moves higher up the ladder.

READ: League Two club announce deadline day release of ex-Blackburn Rovers man

He has emerged as one of the top talents in the lower divisions, especially last season as Crewe achieved promotion out of League Two.

The left-back made his debut for Alex in 2017, at the age of 18, in a victory over Leyton Orient, and established himself as a regular the following season, scoring his first goal with a free kick against Lincoln City.

He continued to impress the following campaign before enjoying a real breakthrough in 2019-20, where he was one of the standout stars in Crewe’s promotion, making 35 appearances before the season was cut short.

Pickering has proved himself an excellent talent at League One level as well this term, scoring three goals in 24 league matches during the first half of the season.

That had more clubs eyeing his signature and Blackburn have made their move, offering a long-term contract until the summer of 2025.

READ: Manchester City’s stance on Harwood-Bellis revealed as Blackburn Rovers pray for deadline day defenders

But he will remain with Crewe until the end of the campaign on loan, assisting their play-off push with the club currently in 10th place, just three points outside the top six.

Pickering is a second confirmed signing of the January window for Blackburn, who are eighth in the Championship and just three points off the play-offs.

Manager Tony Mowbray secured a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite more than two weeks ago, with the 18-year-old joining on loan until the end of the season.