Bolton Wanderers are targeting Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bolton. New keeper. Lukas Jensen from Burnley. No relation 😂😂 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 1, 2021

The Trotters have been in the hunt for a new ‘keeper and may have found their man now.

Ian Evatt’s side will be keen to get a deal over the line before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Jensen, who is 21 years old, could be allowed to make the move to League Two to get more experience under his belt.

Bolton bringing in a new stopper could pave the way for current loanee Billy Crellin to return to parent club Fleetwood Town. The experienced Matt Gilks would be ready to compete with Jensen for the number one jersey.

Jensen joined fellow North West side Burnley in September 2019 after a successful trial and has been on the bench for their first-team before in the Premier League.

Before his move to Turf Moor a few years ago, the youngster had spells in his native Denmark at FC Helsingor and Hellerup IK.

A loan move away for the remainder of the campaign would be a great opportunity for himself to experience regular senior football and a move to Bolton would suit all parties involved if it happens in time.

