It is a possibility that Matej Kovar could be heading out on loan from Manchester United today, as per a report by Goal.

The goalkeeper is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere and could leave Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Kovar, who is 21 years old, spent the first half of this season on loan at Swindon Town but struggled with the League One side before being recalled by Man United earlier this month.

However, he may now be handed a second chance somewhere else. Kovar made 19 appearances for Swindon this season but conceded 31 goals.

He signed for United from FC Slovacko after a successful trial and initially linked up with their Under-18’s in his first year.

Kovar has never made a senior appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side but impressed for their Under-23’s in the last campaign and has trained regularly with their first-team.

The young Czech stopper then linked up with the Under-23’s and made 19 appearances for them last term.

Kovar was part of United’s travelling squad for a Europa League tie against Astana last season and was an unused substitute. He could be on his way out on loan again now to get more experience despite struggling in League One with Swindon earlier this season.

Will Kovar go out on loan again?