According to Sky Sports, Fulham have entered talks with Bordeaux over a Deadline Day deal for former Sunderland star Josh Maja.

The 22-year-old striker could be set for a return to England after two years playing in France.

Fulham are determined to bolster their attacking options, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ivan Cavaleiro their main men through the middle. Scott Parker’s side could turn to Bordeaux man Maja to add some firepower to their ranks.

While the Cottagers would welcome a deal, Maja’s former club Sunderland would also receive a big boost from the transfer.

As reported by Chronicle Live at the time, the Black Cats negotiated a 10% sell-on clause. Sunderland stand to receive a hefty amount of whatever Bordeaux receive for the attacking talent and a Deadline Day move to Craven Cottage would be a big boost for the League One side.

There is yet to be a concrete fee reported, so it remains unknown as to how much Sunderland would receive from a deal.

Since joining Bordeaux, Maja has proved his ability at a higher level. Across 48 appearances, the former Sunderland man has netted 11 goals and on three assists.

He has also made his international debut since leaving the Stadium of Light, coming off the bench for Nigeria as they drew 2-2 with Ukraine.

With a Premier League possible it will be interesting to see if Maja returns to England before tonight’s 11pm deadline. Do you think Maja will make a move to Fulham? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll below.

