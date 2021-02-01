‘An agreement is in place’ between Leicester City and Watford for midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, but Watford want to bring in a replacement before they let Chalobah leave.

The Watford man was linked with a move to Leicester City heading into today’s transfer deadline day. The 26-year-old has proved an influential player in the Championship this season and many thought the move would go forward after Watford brought in Dan Gosling yesterday.

Now though, reports claim that there’s an ‘agreement in place’ between the two clubs, with Newcastle United set to benefit from the knock-on move of Hamza Choudhury to St James’ Park.

The Athletic’s Rob Tanner tweeted:

An update on #LCFC pursuit of Chalobah… It seems an agreement is in place with #WFC, which would trigger Choudhury to join #NUFC, but Watford want to bring in a replacement before giving Chalobah the green light, and Longstaff deal looks dead. To the wire…. — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) February 1, 2021

Watford after sacking manager Vladimir Ivic last month have since appointed Xisco Munoz. He’s enjoyed a relatively strong start to life at Vicarage Road having won three of his last four in the Championship.

This month has been proved a struggle for Watford though – having lost Etienne Capoue to Villarreal early on, Munoz has been left in need of a central player.

Gosling joined yesterday, but fans weren’t all that inspired by the arrival of the former Bournemouth man, who’s signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club.

His arrival looked to be the catalyst for Chalobah to join Leicester City, but now it seems that Munoz wants to bring in another replacement midfielder before they let Chalobah depart.

Time is rapidly running out for that to happen. The transfer window will slam shut at 11pm tonight and Watford will be raring to get some more deals done.

Fans won’t be too pleased to see Chalobah leave though.