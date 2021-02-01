Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker Ahmed Musa is having a medical at West Brom, according to a report by Football Insider.

The attacker was linked with the Owls under former boss Tony Pulis, as per BBC Sport, but is getting a Premier League move now.

Musa, who is 28 years old, has been a free agent since being released by Al Nassr in October and is poised to be handed a route back into the top flight by the Baggies before the end of the transfer window today.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday interested in AFC Bournemouth midfielder

He joined Leicester City in 2016 shortly after they won the Premier League title and the Foxes paid a club-record fee of £16.6 million to bring him to England from CSKA Moscow.

However, he struggled for form in the Premier League and scored just five goals in 33 games for Leicester in all competitions before they shipped him back out on loan to Moscow in his second season.

Musa left the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis in August 2018 and has since been playing his football in Saudi Arabia.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday striker wanted in late swoop by Cardiff City

Before his move to Leicester, he was prolific for CSKA Moscow and scored 55 goals in 167 games for the Russian giants.

Sheffield Wednesday were linked under Pulis but nothing materialised. West Brom will be looking to get a deal over the line for him today and boost their chances of survival.



Will Musa be a good signing for WBA?