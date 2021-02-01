Coventry City’s Declan Drysdale has joined Cambridge United on loan for the remainder of the season, as per Sky Sports (13:06).

Drysdale, 21, is yet to make his Championship debut for Coventry. The defender is held in high-regards by the club though and having spent the first half of this season on loan at Gillingham, he’s now sealed a move to Cambridge United.

United currently sit in 1st-place of the League Two table and Robins will be gunning for Drysdale to have an impact at the club, and hopefully help them on their way to League One as Coventry try to avoid a return to the third tier.

The Sky Blues currently sit in 17th-place of the Championship table after what’s been a hugely impressive season for them in the Championship.

Robins has brought about an exciting bunch of young players who play equally exciting football. They’re proving hard to beat in the Championship but turning draws into wins remains an issue.

Drysdale isn’t the only player to have sealed a deadline day loan move from Coventry City – Gervane Kastaneer has secured a loan move to Scottish outfit Hearts for the remainder of the season as well.

Robins will be hoping he can do a bit more business in the final hours of the transfer window, with the 11pm deadline now fast-approaching.

Coventry City have lost just one of their last four in the Championship after drawing at Birmingham City last time out. They retain seven-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd, with the visit of Nottingham Forest up next.