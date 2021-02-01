League Two side Walsall have confirmed the release of former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Danny Guthrie on their official club website.

League Two outfit Walsall could be set for a busy transfer deadline day in terms of outgoings.

Star striker Elijah Adebayo has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, while highly-rated defender Zak Jules looks poised to join MK Dons.

Now, it has been confirmed that the club have released one of their senior players.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, experienced midfielder Danny Guthrie has left the club by mutual consent. His deal with the Saddlers was up in the summer transfer window but now, his departure has been confirmed.

The termination of his deal brings an end to Guthrie’s year and a half long stint at the Bescot Stadium. Along the way, the 33-year-old played in 44 games for the club, netting one goal and laying on two assists.

The former Premier League midfielder is now free to search for a new club as a free agent.

The Shrewsbury-born midfielder spent time in the academies of Manchester United and Liverpool as a youngster. Guthrie broke into the senior side at Anfield, playing seven times for the first-team before joining Newcastle United in 2008.

Guthrie spent four years on the books at St James’ Park, appearing 104 times across all competitions for the Magpies. In the process, the newly-released midfielder netted nine goals, laying on four assists before leaving to join Reading at the end of his deal.

After three years with the Royals, Guthrie linked up with Blackburn Rovers in 2015. He played in 44 games for the club across a two-year stint, scoring his only goal in his final game for the Ewood Park outfit.

