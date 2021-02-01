Speaking to the MK Citizen, MK Dons boss Russell Martin has confirmed the club’s interest in Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

Grigg has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light this month.

A host of League One and League Two sides have been credited with interest in the striker, including MK Dons, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Salford City.

Now, with the window slamming shut later today, the Black Cats will be looking to offload the out of favour attacker.

Russell Martin is looking to add some firepower to his attacking ranks at Stadium:MK before the window closes and now, the former Norwich City player has confirmed MK Dons’ interest in Grigg.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, Martin revealed the club is keen on a deal but face hefty competition. Here’s what he had to say:

“With Will, when I spoke to you last week, I was being honest!”

“It’s the same as the Scott Fraser scenario. I never saw him signing for us and as quickly as he did. He was on his way somewhere else but we really had a go at it and he was signing here within 48 hours.

“I was truthful last week when I said I didn’t think it would happen. But this time, the situation has changed and a lot of people are still interested, including ourselves. We’ll have to wait and see.

“He’s a very good player at this level and a lot of clubs are interested in him.”

Grigg has struggled to make an impact since his 2019 move to Sunderland. Across all competitions, the Northern Irishman has managed only eight goals in 61 games for the club.

A deadline day move away from the North East club could give the 29-year-old to find his feet and get back to his dangerous best.

Would you like your club to sign Grigg today? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome a deal for Grigg?