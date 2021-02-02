Nottingham Forest confirmed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray on loan until the end of the season yesterday. Many Reds fans will be hoping he can spark an upturn in form for the club.

Forest find themselves in the middle of a difficult campaign sitting 21st in the Championship, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

The 37-year-old Murray is reunited with manager Chris Hughton who also signed him when he was in charge at The Amex Stadium. Back then, he made an instant impact, helping fire Brighton to Premier League promotion in his first season, 2016/17. He finished as the club’s top goal-scorer with 23 as The Seagulls claimed automatic promotion by finishing 2nd in the Championship.

This goal-scoring prowess is just what Forest have been lacking. Only Derby County, Birmingham City, and bottom two sides Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers have scored fewer league goals this season. Lyle Taylor is the top league scorer with four goals, closely followed by Sammy Ameobi and Lewis Grabban who have three and two goals respectively.

No other member of the squad has found the back of the net more than once in the league this season. That is clearly not good enough and if they continue to struggle this badly in front of goal they will be relegated.

Lots of people have been quick to write Murray off given his age and that he finds himself very much in the twilight of his career. However, this seems a little hasty. In the two immediate seasons after Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League, Murray was the club’s top goal-scorer, netting 25 goals in England’s top flight across two years whilst playing for a team that were notoriously miserly in front of goal.

Murray is now a couple of years older, and granted his loan to Watford earlier this season didn’t work out, he won’t have lost his ability to score goals and be in the right place at the right time. Forest have nothing to lose, as no one else in the squad has looked capable of consistently firing, so who can blame Hughton for turning to a familiar and proven face to try to steer Forest clear of the drop.