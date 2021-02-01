MK Dons have agreed a deal to sign in-demand Walsall defender Zak Jules, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The League One side are hoping to tie up a deal to sign him before the end of the transfer window.

Jules, who is 23 years old, has been linked with various clubs in the Football League this month. Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City have all been credited with an interest by Football Insider.

However, it appears MK Dons are poised to win the race for his signature before the deadline at 11pm.

Read: Cardiff City eye move for Sheffield Wednesday striker

Jules has impressed for Walsall since joining Darrell Clarke’s side in 2019 and is out of contract there at the end of the season, hence why they are selling him to avoid losing him for free.

The ex-Scotland youth international started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks there. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Royals and was loaned out to Hemel Hempstead Town, Braintree Town and Motherwell as a youngster.

Read: Coventry City strike deal with League One man

Spells at Shrewsbury Town, Barnet, Port Vale, Chesterfield and Macclesfield Town have followed for him in the lower leagues.

Jules has been a hit at Walsall since he signed for the Saddlers and is now being rewarded with a move to MK Dons.

Good signing for MK Dons if they get it done?