As per The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Leeds United have turned down an approach from Swansea City for young striker Sam Greenwood.

#LUFC Leeds have rejected approach for Sam Greenwood from #Swans Swansea. Marcelo Bielsa wants the striker to remain at the club for second half of the season — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 1, 2021

The former Arsenal youngster has been in strong form for Leeds United’s Under-23s, attracting Championship interest.

Now, it has emerged that the Premier League side have turned down a deadline day approach for the attacking starlet. According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Swansea City have seen a potential deal for Greenwood rejected.

Marcelo Bielsa is keen to keep the 19-year-old attacker at Elland Road for the second half of the season. He has only played once for the Whites’ first-team, coming off the bench in their cup loss to Crawley Town.

However, with Bielsa keen to keep Greenwood at the club, it will be interesting to see if he breaks into the senior picture over the course of the second half of the campaign.

The youngster has played 20 times for the club’s Under-23s side so far this season. In the process, he has netted an impressive six goals, including a hat-trick against Sunderland.

As for Swansea, it awaits to be seen if they turn their attention to new targets. The Welsh side are pressed for time, with the window closing at 11pm today.

The Championship promotion hopefuls have been linked with a host of strikers ahead of the window’s closure. Aston Villa’s hotly-pursued forward Keinan Davis and Derby County prodigy Morgan Whittaker are both rumoured to be on the club’s radar.

