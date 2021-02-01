Bolton Wanderers have missed out on signing Jayson Leutwiler to Huddersfield Town, as announced by the Terriers’ official club website.

The Trotters were interested in bringing him to the University of Bolton Stadium, according to journalist Alan Nixon, but he has opted to move to the Championship.

Leutwiler, who is 31 years old, is expected to provide competition and back-up to Huddersfield’s goalkeeping department. He has joined the Yorkshire side on a deal until the end of the season.

Read: Huddersfield Town eyeing move for Watford forward

Bolton will have to look elsewhere if they are to bring in a new ‘keeper before the end of the transfer window. They currently have Matt Gilks and Fleetwood Town loanee Billy Crellin as their two options.

Leutwiler will be looking forward to the rest of the campaign with Huddersfield. He spent the first-half of this season in League One at Fleetwood after being released by Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Read: Huddersfield Town in talks with Ipswich Town striker over loan deal

He moved to England in 2012 to join Middlesbrough having played for Swiss giants FC Basel as a youngster. He went on to play five times for Boro’s first-team before leaving for Shrewsbury Town.

He was the Shrews’ number one for three seasons and helped them gain promotion to League One during his time at the club before Blackburn came calling in 2017.

Good signing for HTAFC?