Tottenham Hotspur are set to recall Troy Parrott from his loan spell at Millwall and send him back out on loan to League One side Ipswich Town.

Millwall and Spurs fans had high hoped for Parrott at the start of the season. The 18-year-old joined on a season-long loan but in 11 Championship appearances he’s failed to have an impact.

With rumours of Spurs recalling Parrott having circulated earlier this month, Jose Mourinho now looks set to make that decision, with Ipswich Town set to benefit form it.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke tweeted earlier:

Ipswich are closing in on the signing of Tottenham striker Troy Parrott on loan who will cancel his loan at Millwall to make the move to Portman Road. #THFC #itfc #Millwall #DeadlineDay lfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 1, 2021

The Irishman will head to Paul Lambert’s side in League One as they vie for promotion to the Championship. Ipswich Town currently sit in 11th-place of the League One table after another desperate season in the third-tier, with Lambert seemingly nearing the end of his tenure.

His side have now won just one of their last five in the league but fans will be hopeful that Parrotts’ arrival will give the side a huge boost as they hope to bounce back up the table in the second half of this season.

As for the 18-year-old, his confidence will no doubt have been dented at Millwall. It was his first taste of real first-team action and in a side that’s struggled this season, he struggled as well.

Rowett doesn’t play the kind of football that Spurs would’ve been hoping for Parrott to be involved in, and whether his loan at Ipswich will work out remains to be seen.

But it’s another chance for the youngster to impress. Spurs won’t look too much into his Millwall stint but they’ll be expecting him to have a say in League One with Ipswich Town in the second half of this season.