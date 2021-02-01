Derby County and Huddersfield Town are interested in Watford attacker Isaac Success, according to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (see tweet below).

#WatfordFC transfer update Impact on #LCFC #NUFC Chalobah due to be in squad for #QPR tonight Champ/Euro interest in Success loan (Hudd/Derby/Alaves) but deal not agreed Vydra situation unchanged – Burnley only want sale, not loan & Wood injury reduced chance@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) February 1, 2021

The Championship duo are both looking to hand the Nigerian international an escape route from Vicarage Road before the end of the transfer window.

Read: Middlesbrough looking to beat Derby County to signing of free agent

La Liga side Alaves have also been credited with an interest and may try and lure him back to Spain over the course of the day.

Success, who is 25 years old, struggles for opportunities with Watford and may be handed more game time elsewhere.

Both Huddersfield and Derby could do with adding some more firepower to their ranks before the deadline at 11pm and they will have to battle with each other to sign the Hornets man.

Read: Huddersfield Town in talks with Ipswich Town striker over loan deal

Success has played for the Hertfordshire outfit since they signed him from Granada in 2016 but he has not quite lived up to the £12.5 million they paid for him.

He was loaned back out to Spain to Malaga a couple of seasons ago and may be heading for the exit door again now.

Success has a big point to prove in England and a loan move to Derby or Huddersfield would give him a chance to show what he can do in the Championship.

Will Success leave Watford?