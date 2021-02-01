Bournemouth have had a deadline day bid rejected for Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie, reports Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old former Bournemouth man has been linked with a move back to the South Coast this month. Having left for Newcastle United back in 2016, he’s go on to make over 100 Premier League appearances for the club but has fallen down the pecking order this time round.

Under Steve Bruce this season, the Scot has managed just eight Premier League appearances, failing to score in any of those.

Now though, Sky Sports reports that Bournemouth have seen their bid rejected by Newcastle, who have told the Cherries that ‘he won’t be leaving the club this window’.

Speaking about the midfielder earlier today, Bruce told Sky Sports:

“That one is up in the air. We will see where we are later in the day with that one. He is well thought of but has found himself frustrated not being a regular.

“He has to understand if it doesn’t happen he gets his head down and works hard until the end of the season.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has run into a patch of bad form lately – the Cherries have lost their last three in the Championship having gone four without a win.

It sees them drop down into 6th-place of the Championship table, but with two crucial home games coming up against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.