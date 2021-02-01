Derby County are today expected to sign 18 year old Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United.

Whilst Mengi is one of the rising stars at Old Trafford and is expected to bolster The Rams’ defence, his transfer policy has an all too familiar look about it, and one which Derby fans may be anxious about.

Two years ago, when Frank Lampard was at the helm, his main transfer strategy was to loan players he was familiar with from Premier League academies. There is no doubt that Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were only allowed to join the Pride Park club because Lampard was in charge. He also loaned Harry Wilson from Liverpool, a player that less well connected managers might not have had much working knowledge of.

The three players were a roaring success with Wilson ending the season as top scorer, Tomori scooping the Player of the Season award and Mount heavily contributing with 11 goals and six assists in all competitions.

However, once Lampard left at the end of the season to become Chelsea manager, he took Mount and Tomori back to Stamford Bridge with him. Wilson also briefly returned to parent club Liverpool before being loaned out to Bournemouth for the whole of the 2019/20 season.

This left new manager Philip Cocu with a depleted first team and meant he had to recruit afresh; it is little surprising he was unable to build on Lampard’s successful tenure.

If Wayne Rooney persists with signing Manchester United youngsters on loan, this will not give Derby any long term stability. They need to build for the future and that means signing players on permanent contracts who will play for the team for more than just a few months.

Endless loans of players only committed to the present manager rather than the club itself doesn’t give Derby much hope for long term sustained success.

Time will tell if Rooney will be able to achieve success at Derby but surely a minimum requirement will be to leave his successor an enviable squad.