Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Matt Smith on loan from Arsenal, as announced by their official club website.

The Gunners have recalled the highly-rated youngster from his loan at Swindon Town and sent him to a fellow League One side.

Smith, who is 20 years old, has become Charlton’s fourth signing of the January transfer window behind Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley.

The midfielder impressed at Swindon during the first-half of this season and made 26 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, scoring twice and gaining four assists.

His departure from the County Ground is a real blow to John Sheridan’s side and they have until the 11pm deadline tonight to try and find a replacement.

Smith has swapped a relegation battle in League One for a promotion push and is an eye catching signing by Charlton. He has risen up through the youth ranks at Arsenal and will be eager to carry on his development on loan at the Valley between now and the end of the campaign.

Swindon will be looking to some reinforcements to their ranks over the course of the day as Sheridan looks to strengthen their chances of staying up in the third tier.

Good signing for Charlton?