Bournemouth could loan out Nnamdi Ofoborh before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Football Insider.

The young midfielder is wanted by Scottish Premiership table toppers Rangers on a pre-contract agreement.

However, Bournemouth may be set to loan him out for the second-half of the season and Football Insider suggest the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Lincoln City, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic are all interested in striking a late deal to get him.

Read: Charlton Athletic make bid for Crewe Alexandra starlet

Ofoborh, who is 21 years old, has spent his whole career to date at Bournemouth but could now be poised for a switch away to get more experience under his belt. He has played five times for the Cherries’ first-team so far in his career.

He spent last season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and helped the Chairboys gain an unlikely promotion to the Championship. He started in their Play-Off final triumph over Oxford United at Wembley.

Read: Middlesbrough leading Derby County in race for ex-Cardiff City winger

Oforborh could now be heading out on loan for a second time and is not short of interest. His contract at Bournemouth expires at the end of the campaign and he is due to become a free agent in the summer.



Will Ofoborh leave AFCB?