Sky Sports claim there’s been ‘no movement’ yet regarding Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous, who are wanted by Birmingham City and Millwall respectively.

Both Birmingham City and Millwall have seen bids rejected for their respected targets. Nisbet’s move to Birmingham was labelled ‘dead in the water’ after they had a £3million bid rejected yesterday, with Millwall seeing their bid for Porteous knocked back yesterday as well.

Sky Sports’ Luke Shanley (11:02) wrote this update on the Hibernian duo:

“There’s no movement yet on Kevin Nisbet or Ryan Porteous. There have been bids rejected for them at Easter Road and we’ll see if anyone comes back in for either of them.”

Nisbet, 23, could become Birmingham City’s second attacking addition this window after Blues completed the signing of Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen.

Nisbet has scored 11 goals in 23 Scottish Premiership games this season, having netted 18 league goals for Dunfermline last time round.

Porteous meanwhile is wanted by Garry Rowett at Millwall to bolster his defence going into the business end of the season. The 22-year-old is enjoying his fourth season in the Hibs first-team, featuring 25 times in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

For both Birmingham and Millwall, this season in the Championship has been a struggle. Aitor Karanka has failed to have the immediate impact that Blues fans were hoping for, finding his side in 20th-place of the table with just four points separating them from the drop zone.

Millwall meanwhile under ex-Blues boss Gary Rowett has been coming under the spotlight throughout this season, as he finds his side in the bottom-half of the Championship table as well.