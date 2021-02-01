Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 10.46, 01.02.21).

The winger is currently a free agent and is weighing up his next move ahead of the transfer deadline this evening.

Mendez-Laing, who is 28 years old, has been a target for Derby County recently but could now be poised for a move to their Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

He played under Boro boss Neil Warnock and they could now reunite with each other at the Riverside Stadium.

Mendez-Laing spent three years on the books at Cardiff and scored 14 goals in 92 games, playing a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Warnock in 2018.

The pacey wide man has also previously played for the likes of Peterborough United and Rochdale in the lower leagues.

He is now on the radar of Boro and could link up with the Play-Off chasing side before the deadline this evening.

The experienced winger would be a shrewd signing for Warnock’s men if they are able to see off interest from Derby and lure him to Teeside. He has proven in the past he can be a real handful in the Championship and knows what it takes to get out of the division.

Will Boro get Mendez-Laing?