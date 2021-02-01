Aaron Lewis has left Lincoln City by mutual consent, as announced by their official club website today.

The full-back has now become a free agent and will weigh up his next move in the Football League.

Hull City are in the hunt to sign a new left-back before the end of the transfer window, a position Lewis can play, so could they hand him a contract?

Lewis, who is 22 years old, played under Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers a couple of seasons ago and is an option for his former boss.

Read: Lincoln City close to signing left-back from League Two side

The Tigers need someone to come in and provide back-up and competition to Callum Elder, following an injury to Brandon Fleming.

Lewis could fit the bill for the League One table toppers as he has experience of playing in League One and is available on a free.

Read: Charlton Athletic make bid for Crewe Alexandra starlet

The Wales Under-21 international rose up through the youth ranks of Swansea City but never made a senior appearance for the Welsh side. Instead, he was signed by McCann for Donny during the 2018/19 season and played seven times.

Lincoln signed him on a permanent basis in 2019 but he has struggled for game time at Sincil Bank. Could he switch to promotion rivals Hull now?