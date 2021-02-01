Charlton Athletic midfielder Jonny Williams is having a medical at Cardiff City, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Williams, 27, became a surprising target of Cardiff City’s yesterday. The Welshman has featured 18 times in League One this season, scoring twice, with a move to Cardiff City now imminent.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke tweeted earlier today:

Charlton and Wales international Jonny Williams is having a medical at Cardiff ahead of his move to the Championship club. #CAFC #CardiffCity #DeadlineDay — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 1, 2021

Cardiff City had earlier this month parted ways with Neil Harris. The ex-Millwall boss had run his course at Cardiff and a change was needed. But not every fan was impressed with the appointment of Mick McCarthy.

The former Republic of Ireland boss had just come off the back of a torrid stint out in Cyprus which was cut short last month.

But he could be in line for a deadline day acquisition in the form of former Crystal Palace and Sunderland man Williams.

The Welshman has 25 caps for his country. He’s set to become another Welsh international to join the Bluebirds but it’s a signing that hasn’t exactly got fans jumping, with Cardiff City fans drawing comparisons to the acquisitions made by Swansea City of late.

Steve Cooper is bringing in some fresh and exciting players and Cardiff fans want the same – Williams is a very good player technically, but he failed to score a single goals in 26 Championship appearances for Charlton last season, proving an injury liability too.

Cardiff City currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table having drawn their opening two games under McCarthy. It looks now that this season will be a stabilising one with McCarthy only taking charge until the summer, with Vincent Tan set to look for another permanent manager in the pre-season.