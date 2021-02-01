Fleetwood Town have recalled Harrison Biggins from his loan at Barrow, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has returned to Highbury after their appointment of Simon Grayson as manager.

Biggnins, who is 24 years old, has been linked with a move to League One trio Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and MK Dons in this transfer window, as per a report by Football Insider.

He has caught the eye on loan in League Two this season and made 21 appearances this term for Barrow after joining them in August.

Biggins is from Sheffield and started his career in the academy at Barnsley. However, he dropped in non-league as a youngster to play for Stocksbridge Park Steels before earning a move to the Football League with Fleetwood in 2017.

He has since made 54 appearances for the Cod Army but was allowed to leave for Barrow this season to get more game time.

His contract at Fleetwood expires at the end of the campaign and it will be interesting to see if Plymouth, Oxford or MK Dons launch a late move for him.

The window shuts at 11pm this evening. However, it could be the case that he is part of Grayson’s plans and they have brought him back to play him now.

Will Biggins stay at Fleetwood?