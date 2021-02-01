Blackburn Rovers are ‘closing in’ on the loan acquisition of Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Sky Sports (10:22) reports that Blackburn Rovers are nearing the loan signing of Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City. The 19-year-old was wanted by Tony Mowbray earlier in this winter transfer window (Sun on Sunday (03.01, pg, 57) but Sky Sports writes that City ‘weren’t prepared to let him leave’.

Pep Guardiola had fears of ‘leaving themselves short’ in the defensive ranks but with Eric Garcia’s move to Barcelona looking in doubt, it’s allowed Blackburn to come back in for Harwood-Bellis.

The 19-year-old is held in high-regards by City. A product of the club’s youth academy, he’s proved a prominent member of both the U18 and U23 side, having made a handful of domestic cup appearances for City’s first-team in the past few seasons.

Now though, Harwood-Bellis is in line for his first taste of first-ream action with Rovers – Mowbray desperately needed defensive additions this month and Harwood-Bellis could become the second Premier League defender to join on loan after Jarrad Branthwaite’s move from Everton.

Blackburn sit in 8th-place of the Championship table after back-to-back wins, with a trip to QPR next on the schedule for them.

Rovers having emerged as dark horses for a top-six spot last season would drop off. The same is happening again this time round though and with Blackburn now sitting just three points outside the play-off places, Mowbray will be hoping that some keen additions today will see his side over the line.

They’re a potent attacking threat but their flaws are often found at the back. With Branthwaite now at Ewood Park and Harwood-Bellis looking likely to join, it’ll give Mowbray some much needed energy and options at the back.