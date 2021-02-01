Brentford are in talks with West Ham United to bring in defender Winston Reid, reports claims.

The 32-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League for David Moyes’ side this season. The New Zealander has been at the club since the 2010/11 season and has proved a hugely influential player in his time there.

But Moyes has seemingly moved in other directions and its left Reid in the doldrums. Now though, Brentford ‘are set to sign’ the defender:

Understand Brentford are set to sign West Ham defender Winston Reid.#BrentfordFC #WHUFC #COYI — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) February 1, 2021

Reid spent last season out on loan with MLS side Sporting Kansas City. He featured 12 times in the league and scored once, but returned to West Ham no closer to the starting XI.

Brentford though will be a good fit for Reid – he’s a dynamic defender who had an ounce of pace in his hey day, and with Pontus Jansson out injured it’ll be the perfect cover for Thomas Frank.

Brentford are eyeing promotion to the Premier League having missed out last season, falling short in the final v Fulham.

It sounds as though Reid’s move to Brentford will be permanent one, or it could yet be a loan with a view to buy at the end of the season.

Frank’s side sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after an emphatic 7-2 win at home to Wycombe Wanderers last time out. It leaves them two points behind Swansea City in 2nd, but Brentford have a game in hand on the rest of the top-six.

Reid will be gunning to get some more game time in after what’s been a contested last few years. He’s had injuries problems in the past and has fallen down the rankings at West ham. But he’s a player with vast amounts of Premier League experience, and someone who could really be a hit in the Championship.