Preston North End could beat a host of clubs to the signing of Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay, reports Sky Sports (08:45).

Lindsay, 25, will move to Preston ‘if’ Liverpool complete their widely expected signing of Ben Davies. The centre-back had become the shock target of Liverpool’s yesterday, with a £2million deal now in the pipelines.

That move is expected to go through today and should it happen, then Preston will move for Stoke City’s Lindsay. The Scot is yet to feature in the Championship this season having been omitted form Michael O’Neill’s side.

In the run-up to Christmas, the 25-year-old Lindsay was linked with a host of clubs – Rotherham United were said to be interest in the defender, with Swindon Town and Charlton Athletic having shown an interest too (Sun on Sunday, 31.01, pg. 57).

But Preston could beat all of those three sides to the signing of Lindsay in what’s proving to be another chaotic deadline day in England.

Swindon and Charlton being in League One would’ve proved less attractive destinations for Lindsay. Rotherham United were the first club to have been credited with an interest though, with Preston only being tipped with the Stoke man amid Davies’ move to Liverpool.

Alex Neil will be glad to have sold off some of his contract ‘rebels’ in this months transfer window. He may be ruing how late all his business went down though, with Preston likely having to wait for the summer until they can properly rebuild their squad.