Huddersfield Town are in talks to sign Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson on loan, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 01.01.21, 8:39).

The Terriers are interested in bringing the forward back to the Championship before the end of the transfer window tonight.

Jackson, who is 26 years old, was linked with Stoke City and Birmingham City in the last transfer window, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

However, Huddersfield are now looking to swoop in and secure a late deal to loan him until the end of the season. He would add more competition and depth to their striking options.

Read: Coventry City strike deal with League One striker

The Bradford-born man joined Ipswich in 2018 but couldn’t prevent them from relegation in his first year. However, he impressed last season in League One and chipped in with 11 goals in all competitions.

He is out of contract in the summer and is currently due to become a free agent.

Read: Charlton Athletic make bid for Crewe Alexandra starlet

Jackson began his career with spells at Guiseley and Bradford City before signing for Swindon Town in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Robins and dropped into non-league with stints at Tamworth and Wrexham.

He was then snapped up by Barnsley in the Championship but was loaned out to Grimsby Town before being sold to Accrington Stanley after just a year at Oakwell.

Jackson was a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago.

Will HTAFC get Jackson?