Lincoln City are close to signing Cohen Bramall from Colchester United, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 01.01.21, 8:39).

The League One promotion hopefuls are looking to seal a deal to bring him to Sincil Bank before the end of the transfer window tonight.

Bramall, who is 24 years old, was linked with a move to Brentford last summer, as per Football Insider, and is finally getting a move up the football pyramid this winter.

Read: Coventry City strike deal with League One striker

The left-back has impressed for Colchester over the past couple of seasons and helped them get to the League Two Play-Off final in the last campaign. However, the U’s are losing him as the deadline ticks ever closer.

Bramall is now on his way to Lincoln who are going for promotion to the Championship this term under Michael Appleton.

The defender has previously played for the likes of Arsenal and Birmingham City having started his career in non-league.

Read: Charlton Athletic make bid for Crewe Alexandra starlet

Lincoln lost 2-0 to promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers last time out but are set to give their fans something to smile about today on deadline day.

The Imps bringing in Bramall would give them more options and depth at the back. They need to be well equipped for the second-half of the season as they chase a promotion.

Good signing for Lincoln if they get it done?