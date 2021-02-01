Coventry City are poised to sign striker Fabio Tavares from Rochdale, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 01.01.21, 8.39).

The Sky Blues are looking to tie up a deal to lure him to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Tavares, who is 20 years old, is expected to link up with Mark Robins’ side on a two-and-a-half year deal.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Coventry may see him as a good long-term option for them.

Tavares has enjoyed plenty of first-team experience with Rochdale in League One this season but they are set to lose him in this transfer window.

He has risen up through the youth ranks of the North West side and has broken into their senior side over recent seasons.

Tavares signed his first professional contract in 2019 and also spent time away on loan in non-league at Curzon Ashton to get some experience under his belt.

The deadline for transfers is at 11pm tonight and Coventry will be looking to complete the deal before then. Tavares is a name for their fans to keep an eye on in the future and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Good signing for Coventry if they get it done?