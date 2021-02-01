Derby County have made an approach to sign Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Sky Sports (08:43).

The 18-year-old defender is a product of the Manchester United academy. He’s been a prolific member of their U18 squad and now their U23 squad too, with the Englishman in line for his first taste of first-team action.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County will be rushing around the transfer market today. They’ve endured a torrid month off the pitch having been placed under transfer embargo, which is thought to have been lifted after the club paid off outstanding wages.

Now though, Derby County are looking at bringing players in with free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing having been linked, and now Mengi.

Sky Sports go on to write how ‘a deal hasn’t been agreed as yet, but Mengi is keen on the move and it is expected to be confirmed later today’.

Mengi has one Europa League appearance to his name for United, coming in the 2019/20 season, with a handful of EFL Trophy apps to his name in both this season and last.

Derby County will be a great place for Mengi to continue his development – Rooney will no doubt have had a hand in this move and it could signal a long and fruitful relationship between Derby and Manchester United.

The Rams have won their last three Championship games 1-0 and look to be turning the tides. Relegation is still a very real possibility though and Rooney given his light squad will know that.

Expect Mengi to be one of a handful of signings today, and expect Rooney to give the youngster his chance to impress at Pride Park in the second half of this season.