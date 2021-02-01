Sunderland will sanction the loan exit of Will Grigg today, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats sealed a deal to sign in-demand forward Ross Stewart from Ross County which frees up the Northern Ireland international to leave.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, will be keen to complete a departure from the Stadium of Light before the end of the transfer window this evening.

He has been linked with fellow League One sides Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below), and it will be interesting to see who wins the race to sign him today.

Clubs still keen. No final decision. Oxford. Shrewsbury. Wigan. https://t.co/7pQssspB1r — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 30, 2021

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million to lure him to the North East from Wigan in 2019 but his time there has not worked out. He has scored just eight goals in 54 games.

A loan move will be a good opportunity for him to get his career back on track.

Grigg is a proven goal scorer in League One and helped Wigan go up twice during his time at the DW Stadium. He will be a shrewd signing by whoever gets him and it will be interesting to see where he ends up over the course of the day.

Where will Grigg go?