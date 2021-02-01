Charlton Athletic have made a £500,000 bid for Crewe Alexandra winger Charlie Kirk, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 01.02.21, 8:12).

The Addicks are looking to do some deadline day business and are interested in luring their fellow League One man to London before the window shuts this evening.

Kirk, who is 23 years old, has been impressing for Crewe this season and the Railwaymen are facing some late interest in their starlet.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Gresty Road and has made 188 appearances for David Artell’s side so far in his career, chipping in with 30 goals and 37 assists.

Kirk helped Crewe gain promotion from League Two last term and has adapted well to life in the third tier this season with his side pushing for an unlikely Play-Offs spot.

However, the Cheshire outfit have a decision to make on his future with Charlton lodging a six-figure bid. They have sold key player Perry Ng to Cardiff City this winter and won’t want to lose anyone else, especially this close to the end of the window.

Kirk looks set for a bright future in the game and is still under contract at Crewe for another year after this one. It will be interesting to see how they respond to Charlton’s bid today.

Will Charlton get Kirk?