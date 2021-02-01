Southampton are set to bring in Bournemouth striker Josh King today, reports Mirror (07:57).

The 28-year-old has been linked with most every Premier League club this month – Aston Villa, Burnley, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham having all been touted.

But now it looks like Southampton will come out of nowhere with a bid for the Norway man.

He’s this season featured 12 times in the Championship without scoring. Dropping down from the Premier League, King was one of a host of players to be linked with moves away.

Like many others at Bournemouth though, King would remain at The Vitality going into this Championship season. Under new manage Jason Tindall, King was fallen down the pecking order with the likes of Dominic Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma prevailing.

King though remains a player held in high-regards by several Premier League manager, with Ralph Hasenhuttl clearly being one of them.

It’s a move that makes sense for Southampton given their locality to Bournemouth, and also given the fact that they might lose Danny Ings at some point this season.

King looked set for a move away this month. Both Newcastle and West Ham seemed the most keen – David Moyes’ side having been linked with the striker since last summer, and Newcastle having taken several players from Bournemouth last summer and on the lookout for another striker in this transfer window.

My sources tell me despite all the talk about foreign strikers, @WestHam still have Josh King as top target and moves are afoot to approach @afcbournemouth – I’m lead to believe reports about his huge wage demands are misguided pic.twitter.com/GhqC5kRWLV — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) January 29, 2021

Southampton though will be a hugely exciting move for King. The Saints after a strong start to the season have dropped off slightly, now sitting in 11th-place of the Premier League table but with every chance of snatching a European spot.

King will be a huge plus to them, giving Hasenhuttl cover for Ings with another striker who’s plenty of Premier League experience and goals to his name. As for Newcastle and West Ham, the two clubs who looked set to battle it out for King will have to turn their attention elsewhere, on what’s bound to be a hectic deadline day.