Charlton Athletic will be pleased with their transfer business so far in this transfer window.

The Addicks have boosted their attacking options by landing Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley. However, the big question is, could there be any more activity by Lee Bowyer’s side?

Here are three deals, both ins and outs, that could happen for the League One promotion hopefuls today-

Joel Randall

Charlton have had three bids rejected already by Exeter City for the in-demand attacking midfielder. The Grecians rebuffed their latest offer of around £500,000, as per a report by Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Celtic and Swansea City and it is yet to be known whether Bowyer’s men will make a fourth offer. This is maybe one for the summer.

Defender

The Sun on Sunday reported yesterday (31.01.21, pg 57) that Charlton have been interested in Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay, but face competition from fellow third tier side Swindon Town.

Defence has been an issue for the Addicks this season and many of their fans wouldn’t be opposed to them signing a centre-back today. However, with Akin Famewo fighting back from injury they may not need one now.

Jonny Williams (out)

Cardiff City are looking to tie up a deal to sign him before the transfer deadline, as per BBC Sport. He is poised to join George Lapslie and Omar Bogle in leaving the Valley this winter.

His departure could free up funds for Charlton to pursue any late targets they have in mind, but the clock is ticking.

