Middlesbrough will ‘listen to loan offers’ for Lewis Wing and Hayden Coulson, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Neil Warnock’s side could offload the duo before the end of the transfer window this evening.

It is expected to be a busy day at the Riverside Stadium with both comings and goings expected.

Wing, who is 25 years old, has played 12 times in the league this season for the Play-Off cashing side but will be allowed to leave before the window shuts if the right offer comes in.

The midfielder joined Boro in 2017 having previously played his football in non-league and has since made 92 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Yeovil Town a few years ago and could now be heading for the exit door for a second time.

Coulson could also join Wing in leaving Middlesbrough today. The young defender has risen up through the youth ranks with the Teeside outfit and has played 43 times for their first-team.

The left-back has also had spells away at St Mirren and Cambridge United in the past and may be going for a third loan stint somewhere today to gain some more experience.

Both Wing and Coulson are likely to be attracting interest from other clubs in the Football League and it will be interesting to see if they leave.

Should Boro offload Wing and Coulson?