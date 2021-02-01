Cardiff City are being linked with a late move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Bluebirds could hand the forward an escape route from Hillsborough before the end of the transfer window tonight.

Rhodes, who is 30 years old, has scored just once in 17 games in all competitions this season and may be allowed to leave Sheffield Wednesday.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in the summer.

New Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy could see him as someone to boost his attacking options going into the second-half of the campaign.

Rhodes has been linked with a move to fellow Championship side QPR in this transfer window, as reported by The Sun earlier this move but a move to London did not materialise.

The Hoops ended up re-signing Charlie Austin so could that pave the way for Cardiff to make a late move to lure Rhodes to Wales?

Rhodes has scored goals in the past at Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City but his time at Sheffield Wednesday hasn’t really worked out for him.

However, a change of scene at Cardiff would give him a chance to get his career back on track.

Will Cardiff get Rhodes?